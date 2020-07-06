In a new video shared online, the Ghanaian actor is begging Ghana’s President, Nana Addo, to kindly see to his evacuation before he lands in trouble. According to Don Little, he is struggling to live with American laws because nosy pets are even jumping into his bed.

“Please come for me, I am tired, I can’t condone living with animals … so President Nana Addo come and take me to Ghana because if I stay longer here I’ll kill some animal and they will jail me, please I beg you ” he said in Twi.

However, the gov’t has implemented a phase of the evacuation of Ghanaians stranded abroad to come home. However, a lot of people have been complaining that it comes with a high cost because individuals are to foot bills of their 14-day mandatory quarantine in Ghana.

Nevertheless, the likes of Sarkodie and his family among others have enrolled on government’s evacuation programma and returned home. Hear Don Little talk about his plight in the video below.