As the borders remained closed, the government is executing an evacuation process for Ghanaians stranded abroad but it is coming at a price that requires those willing to return to pay not less than GH7700 for the accommodation and feeding for a 14-day mandatory quarantine.

Gov't mandatory quarantine charges

Speaking about his predicament to Andy Dosty on Hitz FM from his U.K based, Wuttah Kobby said the price is harsh, adding that when even got to the U.K, the show he was booked for was also cancelled because of the outbreak.

“It is not conducive for everybody to pay that amount of money that the government is asking us to pay … The show that I came to play in the United Kingdom was cancelled so I didn’t perform. I was supposed to be paid after the gig and all the gigs were cancelled," he said in a video seen by pulse.com.gh.

Watch it below.