During an interview with colleague actor, Kwaku Manu, the mother of one was talking about the viral video in which she was filmed kissing her daughter and speaking Twi, she said ‘I have even eaten her faeces before”.

Explaining how come she ate her daughter’s poo, she narrated that it happened when she served herself food and whilst trying to eat, her daughter pooed and it splashed into her meal because she was as well changing her diapers at that time.

Detailing why she proceeded to eat the food with her daughter’s food, she said was told that “if your child passes stool in your food and you don’t eat as the mother, the child would die” and believing the myth, she quickly took her plate filled with food and ate it for her daughter to live.

Nana Ama McBrown on Fox5 DC

Talking about the viral video of her kissing her daughter that caught the attention of the international press and attracted myriad of backlash, she said she did it out of love without realizing because at the point she couldn’t get a tissue immediately to wipe off stains of a cake her baby dipped a hand into.

Nana Ama McBrown and Maxin

She says, she doesn't see the video going viral as negative news because it fetched her some international attention. Hear more from her in the video below.