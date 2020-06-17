The woman, Moira Dawson-Williams, who showed up as the mother of one of Kennedy Agyapong’s 22 children, is inviting curses on the MP. In a Facebook live video seen by pulse.com.gh, she read Psalm 109 with tears and vowed to follow it with ‘antoa’.

Moira is seeking that the Ghanaian millionaire return to his radio station and retract comments that a daughter she has with her is a drug addict, prostitute and has dropped out from an expensive school in the U.S.

She emphasized that if the MP doesn’t act accordingly, she will use 137 eggs, representing his age, 60, and 77 gods of Cape Coast to curse him. Moira also showed off a bottle of schnapps in the live video in which she revealed a lot about Kennedy Agapong’s family, claiming that her daughter is not Ken's only child into drugs.

Watch it below.