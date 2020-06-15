The Assin Central MP appeared on a show on Citi TV, where he has spoken about his large family. The politician who made his first million at the age of 36, speaking about his 22 children, revealed that they are all from 12 mothers in total, however, he didn’t arrive at the numbers simply without having to take to time to count.

“I have 22 kids … I don’t have one wife, I have two wives, others I have babies with them” he said. Explaining why he's fathered these number of children, added that “My policy is that I am against abortion”. The NPP MP went on and said, should he even get drunk and impregnate a prostitute, he’ll gladly accept the child.

According to the businessman, he has no favourite among his children because nobody knows tomorrow and nobody can be trusted, therefore, he cannot put his hope on any of them.

During the interview, Kennedy Agyapong was also put on the spot to name all his children and he didn’t fail thought he didn't have easy after mentioning 20 names. Watch the video below.