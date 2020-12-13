Kelvyn Boy, who is Stonebwoy’s protégé, announced the passing of his father through an Instagram post on Sunday (December 13).

The “Anada” singer in an Instagram post this afternoon revealed that his dad, Mr Yeboah had passed on.

“Woke up to the painful news of the loss of my dad. Oh what a year. Rest well Mr. Solomon Owusu Yeboah….till we meet again. God always knows best,” he captioned a photo of him and his dad.

Last week, Kelvyn Boy shared his musical journey and how his father influenced his career in his first interview with Billboard Magazine.

He said his father sang in the choir and raised him on gospel, reggae greats like Lucky Dube and country music, which he says shares many of the same chord progressions as church music.

Despite his father’s push behind his music career, Kelvyn Boy said his father encouraged him to finish his education first. “He was like, ‘You’re not going to get money. I did music and got nothing.’ But I knew what I had and where I was going,” he disclosed.