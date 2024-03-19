ADVERTISEMENT
Kuami Eugene 'broke his arm' in the N1 car crash; Eyewitness details what happened

Selorm Tali

Kuami Eugene is reportedly left with a broken arm following his recent accident.

Over the weekend, the Ghanaian singer, Kuami Eugene, was involved in an accident with his Range Rover on the N1H1 highway.

According to eyewitness reports, the accident happened near the Achimota forest at midnight on 17th March 2024. Pulse.com.gh has gathered that Kuami Eugene's car ran into a tipper truck on the highway.

A reporter with a digital publishing company in Ghana, Emmanuel Ajarfor, who witnessed the accident told Joy FM in an interview that he helped in transporting Kuami Eugene and another victim in the car to the University of Ghana Medical Center.

Commenting on Kuami Eugene's health status, he said 'he has a broken arm and other bruises'. According to him, he was driving behind the Ghanaian artiste when the accident happened. Narrating what happened, he said Kuami Eugene's car ran into a tipper truck.

However, in a press statement Lynx Entertainment, Kuami Eugene's management, said "t singer Kuami Eugene is alive and currently receiving treatment following a car crash on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Our artiste sustained some injuries together with one passenger but currently responding to treatment. We appreciate the outpour of love from fans, media and the general public but we plead the artiste is given much space at this moment as he begins his recovery."

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

