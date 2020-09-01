The Ghanaian singer who was crowned artiste of the year of the just ended VGMAs expressed shock after hearing his mother, Juliana Marfo, revealing that she has never spoken about him in public before.

During the conversation on Okay FM, the mother of the singer was asked about her son's age and she cleared the air that Kuami Eugene is 23 years old and not more than that as others have been perceiving.

Speaking about her son's win big win at the 2020 VGMAs, Miss Juliana said she prayed for her son's prayers to be answered so he can be happy, therefore, she is elated that he won the award. She also expressed her gratitude to Lynx Entertainment for changing her son's life.

Hear more from her in the video below.