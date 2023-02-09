I am not getting the best out of my record label- Kwame Yogot

In an interview on 3FMDrive with GiovaniCaleb the 'Biibi Besi' hitmaker said he is taking matters into his own hands now because he felt he could do so much more but could not because of the record limitations.

He added that after his hit song 'Biibi Besi' he had songs that could have taken him far upon release which his record label did not agree with him and this made him sad because he was moving at a slow pace.

He explained that his new song ‘I’m feeling Ok’ was the last straw that led to him parting ways with the record because they asked him not to release the song.

Pulse Ghana

Kwame Yogot on January 13, 2023 released a new track titled ‘I’m feeling Ok’.

The motivational song is a mid-tempo song that was released in the early hours of Friday, January 13, 2022.

In the song, Kwame Yogot tried to instill confidence in his fans and encourages them to persevere in the face of adversity.

The song conveyed a message of contentment, prayer, and gratitude while highlighting the progress he has made in his music career.

‘I’m feeling Ok’ is Yogot’s first track after parting ways with his record label, Sky Entertainment.