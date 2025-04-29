MTN confirms recent security breach affecting 5,700 users

MTN Group has confirmed a recent security breach that may have compromised the data of approximately 5,700 customers in the Ghanaian market.
This comes in the wake of mounting complaints on social media from customers reporting unauthorised access to their personal information by alleged fraudsters—an incident currently under investigation by the Data Protection Commission (DPC).
In a statement dated 28 April, the telecommunications giant announced that forensic investigations are ongoing, led by cybersecurity experts.
The statement noted:
While we are still in the early stages of the investigation and have yet to determine the full extent of the incident, initial findings suggest that the data of approximately 5,700 MTN Ghana customers may have been affected. We will be contacting the customers involved.
It continued:
We are working closely with leading cybersecurity experts and conducting a forensic investigation to assess the impact on our systems, in accordance with our established security protocols. The investigation remains ongoing, and we are committing the necessary resources to resolve this matter.
MTN Group has outlined the following security measures for customers to help prevent unauthorised access to personal information:
To mitigate potential fraud, individuals may place a fraud alert on their credit report through any of the major credit bureaus.
Keep MTN, MoMo, and banking applications and devices regularly updated.
Use strong, unique passwords for all accounts, and change them frequently.
Be vigilant of unexpected messages and avoid clicking on suspicious links.
Never share sensitive information such as passwords, PINs, or OTPs via phone, text, or email.
Enable multi-factor authentication wherever possible.
The company reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding customer privacy and maintaining a secure digital environment.