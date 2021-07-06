RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Kwaw Kese joins fans to pay tribute to Castro as he is now considered dead by Ghana laws

Selorm Tali

Kwaw Kese has joined fans on social media to pay tribute to Castro.

Ghanaian Rapper Castro Underfire

The Ghanaian Hip Life legend, born Theophilus Tagoe, but known as ‘Castro Under Fire’, disappeared on the 6th of July, 2014 at a Beach in Ada during a jet ski cruise with Janet Bandu, a female friend.

According to reports the two, while on holiday with the Gyan brothers opted for a jet ski cruise at a resort close to the Ada estuary and they never returned but their jet ski was later found with a life jacket hanging on it.

Castro and Janet Bandu Castro and Janet Bandu Pulse Ghana

Their bodies have not been found either, hence, they have been considered to have gone missing by according to Ghana's laws, a person who goes missing for seven are to be declared dead. In this fate, Kwaw Kese is now paying tribute to Castro.

Hiplife artiste, Kwaw Kese ece-auto-gen

"Sad how it ended up Breda ...... Our songs #TheWorld “monkey Dey work baboon Dey chop” and #YenfaOdoMbom is timeless... Thanks for all the good vibes. Castro forever" the rapper wrote on social media.

Other fans have followed accordingly and have been paying tribute to Castro. See what they are saying in the tweets below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

