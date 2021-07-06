Kwaw Kese joins fans to pay tribute to Castro as he is now considered dead by Ghana laws

According to reports the two, while on holiday with the Gyan brothers opted for a jet ski cruise at a resort close to the Ada estuary and they never returned but their jet ski was later found with a life jacket hanging on it.

Castro and Janet Bandu Pulse Ghana

Their bodies have not been found either, hence, they have been considered to have gone missing by according to Ghana's laws, a person who goes missing for seven are to be declared dead. In this fate, Kwaw Kese is now paying tribute to Castro.

"Sad how it ended up Breda ...... Our songs #TheWorld “monkey Dey work baboon Dey chop” and #YenfaOdoMbom is timeless... Thanks for all the good vibes. Castro forever" the rapper wrote on social media.