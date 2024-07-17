Leave Ghana if you get the chance; TeePhlow on choosing greener pastures over fame

The rapper, known in private life as Lukeman Ekow Baidoo, made this assertion during a live video on social media.

He explained that Ghanaians often encourage artists to remain in their comfort zones, despite not being willing to invest in their careers.

"They will tell you to stay in your comfort zone, but these people are not ready to invest in your career. How can a man who has gone to KNUST and has a degree in quantity surveying limit himself to music? They paid my school fees so that if my talent fails, I can fall on something else. So why should I limit myself? Don’t listen to Ghanaians because they will not invest in you. You can do music even when you’re outside the country. Do not let anyone limit you," he said.

He continued by saying, "You have a family and you have bills to pay, so if your passion is not making the cut, try to put things in place to sort out your bills. Then, if the bills are sorted, you can focus on your passion. With this in place, you don’t have to think about how you can invest in your passion without any form of stress," he said.

Lukeman Ekow Baidoo, who performs under the stage name Teephlow, is a Ghanaian award-winning hip-hop recording artist.