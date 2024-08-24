Lift the ban on me; I'm not a bad person - Mcbrown pleads with US Embassy

Speaking on the Starr Chat with Bola Ray, the celebrated actress appealed to the American Embassy to consider lifting the travel ban imposed on her following the incident over two decades ago. She pointed out that she now has a good record, and not a bad person.

"And I'm begging them. Please American Embassy, consider me again. When you look at my record, I'm not a bad person. I've never been a bad person. Because I really knew what I've done, and I wanted to correct it," she pleaded.

She also urged Ghanaians to be genuine and refrain from forging documents to secure visas for travel. She cautioned that the records would be there and would inhibit future opportunities if they fail to be genuine.

"It's true that I didn't know about it. There is this thing about Ghanaians that when we are going to the embassy, even now, we are very scared. We start shaking and for that matter we keep lying. So I will use this opportunity to say that if you are going to the embassy, things have changed more than my time. Now fingerprints... are there. So we should things right, now. Now if I go and they don't give me, I'm very okay. If they give me, I'll be very happy because I'm coming genuinely now. And I'm saying that to everybody, go genuinely, because the records will be there forever. And if you keep lying, it will go against you," she stated.

In the same interview, the actress made a controversial opinion suggesting that women should consider getting married after the age of 35 for their overall well-being.

According to her, this will enable women to prepare themselves emotionally and physically, ensuring they are better equipped to handle challenges in marriage.