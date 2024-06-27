ADVERTISEMENT
Nana Ama McBrown shuts down divorce rumours, flaunts wedding ring

Dorcas Agambila

Nana Ama McBrown has once again debunked divorce rumours by flaunting her wedding ring in a video.

Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown

The star actress posted a video of herself singing and dancing to Ghanaian singer Lasmid's song "Puul", which has been making waves on social media and even had Sarkodie jamming to it.

In the video, Mrs McBrown Mensah sang the song word for word while performing gentle dance moves in her living room.

Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown Pulse Ghana

The video was recorded in front of her giant flat screen television, beside which was a lovely painting of her.

One detail that caught the attention of many of her TikTok followers was her hand gestures, which prominently displayed her wedding ring.

In the video's caption, she praised God and expressed her gratitude for being alive. She also tagged Lasmid to acknowledge his craft.

NANA AMA AGYEMANG McBROWN MENSAH
NANA AMA AGYEMANG McBROWN MENSAH Pulse Ghana

"Blessed to be alive. Thank you, God. #HerExcellency #HappyLife @Lasmid #Brìmm"

Allegations that the marriage between Maxwell Mensah and Nana Ama McBrown hit the rocks rekindled after Maxwell deleted all photos and videos of Nana Ama McBrown from his social media platforms.

For several months, rumours about the actress and TV presenter's marriage heading for divorce have been rife on social media.Multiple reports confirmed that Maxwell Mensah was allegedly cheating on Nana Ama McBrown with socialite Serwaa Prikles. The two have been spotted having fun in secluded areas.

Nana Ama McBrown and her long-time boyfriend Maxwell Mensah had their engagement ceremony at her residence on Friday August 5, 2016 in a private ceremony.
Nana Ama McBrown and her long-time boyfriend Maxwell Mensah had their engagement ceremony at her residence on Friday August 5, 2016 in a private ceremony. ece-auto-gen

While Nana Ama McBrown tried to deny the rumours that her marriage had ended, it was finally confirmed after both parties unfollowed each other on Instagram. Maxwell Mensah has proceeded to delete all their photos together from his Instagram page.

