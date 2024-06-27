Nana Ama McBrown shuts down divorce rumours, flaunts wedding ring

In the video, Mrs McBrown Mensah sang the song word for word while performing gentle dance moves in her living room.

The video was recorded in front of her giant flat screen television, beside which was a lovely painting of her.

One detail that caught the attention of many of her TikTok followers was her hand gestures, which prominently displayed her wedding ring.

In the video's caption, she praised God and expressed her gratitude for being alive. She also tagged Lasmid to acknowledge his craft.

"Blessed to be alive. Thank you, God. #HerExcellency #HappyLife @Lasmid #Brìmm"

Allegations that the marriage between Maxwell Mensah and Nana Ama McBrown hit the rocks rekindled after Maxwell deleted all photos and videos of Nana Ama McBrown from his social media platforms.

For several months, rumours about the actress and TV presenter's marriage heading for divorce have been rife on social media.Multiple reports confirmed that Maxwell Mensah was allegedly cheating on Nana Ama McBrown with socialite Serwaa Prikles. The two have been spotted having fun in secluded areas.

