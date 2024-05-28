Everyone has to earn a livelihood - McBrown jabs 'copycats' cooking shows

Nana Ama Mcbrown Pulse Ghana

While acknowledging their attempts, McBrown expressed her belief in divine favour; "While I don't begrudge anyone trying to earn their livelihood, those who are truly blessed by God will always shine."

“We are taking things to another level. I have seen some people busily putting together a cooking show, but those whom God has blessed will shine," she remarked.

In a 2023 interview with Berla Mundi, McBrown remained resolute, stating, "Why should I cry if my show isn't aired? 'McBrown's Kitchen' has a life of its own in the realm of Ghanaian cooking shows. It's thriving. I'm in a place where I feel welcomed."

She further stated, "I paid for my show at UTV. It was not free. They considered me sometimes if I was unwell. They did some repetitions, but I had signed a contract and paid. If the producers refused to give me the airtime again, then I don’t know.”

Meanwhile, Empress Gifty has been unveiled as the host of the latest cooking show sensation, 'U Cook', launched on UTV with notable personalities gracing the event.

The launch comes years after McBrown departed from hosting 'United Showbiz' on UTV to join Onua TV, leading to her cooking show being taken off the air.