UTV doesn't own her - Akrobeto tackles Despite Media colleagues calling Nana Ama ungrateful

McBrown was unveiled at the firm's premises amidst drumming and dancing.

Reacting to McBrown's move, Akrobeto in a radio interview announced that there is nothing wrong with the actress's move adding that the station does not own her.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is a business, we all moved from somewhere to our current job. We've seen couples divorce and remarry. People relocate to different countries, UTV hasn't bought Nana Ama, they don't own her. She came to work and has decided to move. Maybe she loved the offer she got and felt it was okay and so if she is leaving, there is nothing wrong," he explained.

Akrobeto also debunked claims of Despite Media sacking McBrown as the host of United Showbiz. According to the actor, their employers had no option but to let her go when she confirmed her decision.

"Footballers in various clubs play for the money. The team doesn't belong to anyone reason why we witness transfers. Nana hasn't wronged anyone, and neither is UTV. She feels that the right decision has been made. It is simple as ABC, nobody sacked her, ignore such rumours...you can call Fada Dickson to confirm that she wasn't sacked. The decision was taken by Nana," Akrobeto disclosed.

Meanwhile, McBrown has announced that she feels relieved and at home adding that she doesn't regret her actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I didn’t come here for the sake of my beauty or maybe my smile. I am here because I worked. I have worked. I will not let anyone’s opinion about every decision I take condemn my movement. I promise you I am not worried one bit. I am happy about the next level I am moving to. ”