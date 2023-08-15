Lil Win says his students pay only GH¢200 boarding fees

Lil Win mentioned that many families find it difficult to afford good education for their children because of expensive school fees. He introduced this new policy to provide quality education that's affordable for smart students who come from families in need.

“Fees are so high in various schools and yet, they are not providing any quality education to reflect the huge monies they are taking.

“Some of these institutions are just taking advantage just because the school is situated in Kumasi. There are those who attend school in Kumasi yet they have nothing to show for while others attend school in a remote village yet have come far in life.

“My school, Great Minds is not in competition with any school so we are managing the school within our means. As you can see, the school is progressing with the second batch of Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) students graduating last Friday.

