LJ in an interview with Ameyaw Tv, acknowledged that they are both award-winning rappers, but he believes they are not equal in terms of their rapping abilities. LJ highlighted that winning the VGMA best rap performance award is a significant achievement that requires a lot of skill.

So, while they both have one award each, their rapping styles and skills set them apart. In his words, ” We are both award-winning rappers, as for that one I agree, but when it comes to rapping we are not equal. oh yes, I mean its not just anyone that can win VGMA best rap performance award, it takes a whole lot. So if it comes to that place, I have one and he also has one but when it comes to rappers, are we the same? No, I’m on a whole different lane.”