Even though both artists have won the prestigious Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) for best rapper, LJ explained that they're not quite on the same level artistically.
Ghanaian rap star Lyrical Joe or LJ, has opened up about his musical journey alongside fellow rapper Amerado.
LJ in an interview with Ameyaw Tv, acknowledged that they are both award-winning rappers, but he believes they are not equal in terms of their rapping abilities. LJ highlighted that winning the VGMA best rap performance award is a significant achievement that requires a lot of skill.
So, while they both have one award each, their rapping styles and skills set them apart. In his words, ” We are both award-winning rappers, as for that one I agree, but when it comes to rapping we are not equal. oh yes, I mean its not just anyone that can win VGMA best rap performance award, it takes a whole lot. So if it comes to that place, I have one and he also has one but when it comes to rappers, are we the same? No, I’m on a whole different lane.”
The tension between LJ and Amerado started in 2022 when they traded some diss tracks. The disagreement began with Eno Barony's song "The Finish Line," where Amerado took a shot at LJ, claiming to be a more dominant figure in the rap scene.
This was after LJ had won the Best Rap Performance award at VGMA 2022, a recognition that some fans expected Amerado to receive, given his win at the 2022 3Music Awards.
Amerado's comment did not sit well with LJ, who responded with a freestyle where he challenged Amerado's sense of superiority and criticized his craft.
