E.L disagrees with 'Greatest GH Rappers of All Time' list after omission of his name

Taking to social media, E.L criticised the publication, stating, "With regards to 'Greatest Ghanaian Rappers', I would have thought that a reputable publication such as the Daily Graphic would be more accurate, more informed. Apparently not, it’s one of the reasons why Ghana Rap will never cross over. Shameful."

E.L, known for his versatility and significant contributions to the Ghanaian music scene, has a rich discography that includes hits like "Koko," "Mi Naa Bo Po," and "Overdose." His exclusion from the list has raised eyebrows, especially considering his influence and the accolades he has garnered over the years.

Fans and fellow artists have also weighed in on the matter, with many agreeing that E.L's absence from the list is a glaring oversight. They argue that his unique style and consistent delivery have earned him a rightful place among the greats.

Reggie Rockstone, the pioneer of Hip-Life and a Ghanaian rapper also weighed in on the matter.

On his Instagram page he wrote; "SO ACCORDING TO GRAPHIC SHOWBIZ. ( I am number 8 so I no late for HIPLIFE gate) COMMENTS SECTION BRONYA COME EARLY LOL! YOUR MIND?."

As the conversation around the "Greatest Ghanaian Rappers" continues, E.L’s comments underscore a broader issue of recognition and appreciation within the Ghanaian music industry.