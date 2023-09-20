Music is an attention-based game; artists always lie for numbers — EL

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Luv Fm’s he explained that,

“Musicians, we talk about things that we wear, we talk for the numbers, we just talk about different things…it’s for the numbers and the attention, so depending on how you do it, whether it’s a good or bad idea, it’s up to yobou as an artist’’.

He added that, “Music is an attention-based game and publicity is what an artist goes out there to look for. If you want to be in the business side of it, that’s definitely what to do. I might be saying too much but there’s definitely an aspect of it that you have to go out there to look for,” he stated.

It will be recalled that the crooner in a recent interview on 3Music TV, asserted that there was a point in his life when he had to work as a food delivery guy in the US just to keep body and soul going.