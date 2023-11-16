'No more stunts I promise' – E.L apologizes for fabricating ‘US delivery guy’ story

Rapper E.L Pulse Ghana

He emphasised the value of humility, reflecting on his own life in the United States despite being a successful Ghanaian rapper.

This disclosure led to speculation about his recent absence from the industry.

However, in a subsequent interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, EL confessed that the earlier revelation was merely a stunt for publicity, acknowledging that it did generate positive outcomes for him.

Today, EL took to his Twitter account expressing remorse for the deception, particularly apologizing to his fanbase, the ‘Eliens.’

In his tweet, he stated, “Done a lot of things but One thing I’m really sorry about is lying to my fans on that interview. Love My Eliens too much and yall didn’t deserve it. No more stunts I promise.”

