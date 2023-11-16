ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'No more stunts I promise' – E.L apologizes for fabricating ‘US delivery guy’ story

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian rapper Elorm Adablah, popularly known as EL, recently opened up about a regrettable incident where he admitted to lying to his fans publicly during his tour in Ghana.

Rapper E.L
Rapper E.L

The revelation came after a few months when EL, the 2016 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, disclosed on 3Music TV that he had worked as a food delivery person in the US to make ends meet.

Recommended articles

Rapper E.L
Rapper E.L Rapper E.L Pulse Ghana

He emphasised the value of humility, reflecting on his own life in the United States despite being a successful Ghanaian rapper.

This disclosure led to speculation about his recent absence from the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in a subsequent interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, EL confessed that the earlier revelation was merely a stunt for publicity, acknowledging that it did generate positive outcomes for him.

Rapper E.L
Rapper E.L Rapper E.L Pulse Ghana

Today, EL took to his Twitter account expressing remorse for the deception, particularly apologizing to his fanbase, the ‘Eliens.’

In his tweet, he stated, “Done a lot of things but One thing I’m really sorry about is lying to my fans on that interview. Love My Eliens too much and yall didn’t deserve it. No more stunts I promise.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Elom Adablah, better known by his stage name E.L, is a Ghanaian Afrobeats musician, rapper, singer and producer. E.L's singles include "Obuu Mo", "Kaalu", "One Ghana", "Auntie Martha", "Shelele",

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Grammys

Ghana misses out on Grammy new category Best African music performance, Nigeria scores 4

Rick Ross and Meek Mill

Rick Ross expresses interest to join Meek Mill in visiting Ghana again

Hospitals lack beds but your bags cost more than $100K - Ayisha Modi fires Samira Bawumia

Hospitals lack beds but your bags cost more than $100K - Ayisha Modi fires Samira Bawumia

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola

Mr Eazi confirms marriage to billionaire heiress Temi Otedola, says it wasn’t a secret