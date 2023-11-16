The revelation came after a few months when EL, the 2016 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, disclosed on 3Music TV that he had worked as a food delivery person in the US to make ends meet.
'No more stunts I promise' – E.L apologizes for fabricating ‘US delivery guy’ story
Ghanaian rapper Elorm Adablah, popularly known as EL, recently opened up about a regrettable incident where he admitted to lying to his fans publicly during his tour in Ghana.
Recommended articles
He emphasised the value of humility, reflecting on his own life in the United States despite being a successful Ghanaian rapper.
This disclosure led to speculation about his recent absence from the industry.
However, in a subsequent interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, EL confessed that the earlier revelation was merely a stunt for publicity, acknowledging that it did generate positive outcomes for him.
Today, EL took to his Twitter account expressing remorse for the deception, particularly apologizing to his fanbase, the ‘Eliens.’
In his tweet, he stated, “Done a lot of things but One thing I’m really sorry about is lying to my fans on that interview. Love My Eliens too much and yall didn’t deserve it. No more stunts I promise.”
Elom Adablah, better known by his stage name E.L, is a Ghanaian Afrobeats musician, rapper, singer and producer. E.L's singles include "Obuu Mo", "Kaalu", "One Ghana", "Auntie Martha", "Shelele",
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh