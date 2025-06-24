With hundreds of courses on offer at universities across Ghana and abroad, it can feel overwhelming deciding what to study after SHS. But don’t stress! Whether you dream of becoming a tech whiz, a media powerhouse, or an entrepreneur, choosing the right course is the first step toward building your future.

How to Choose the Right University Course

1. What Do You Want to Study?

Before choosing a specific course, think about the subject area you enjoy. Do you love writing and public speaking? Mass communication or journalism could be a great fit. Are you a maths genius or into coding? Computer science or software engineering might be your zone. Remember, your course should align with what makes you curious and excited to learn.

Don’t choose a course just because your friends are taking it or because it “sounds cool.” Choose it because you see your future self thriving in that field.

2. How do you like to learn?

Some courses are theory-heavy with lots of reading and essays (like law or history), while others are practical and hands-on (like engineering, nursing, or filmmaking). Ask yourself:

Do I prefer group work or solo projects?

Am I comfortable with public speaking and presentations?

Do I like exams or continuous assessment?

3. Where Do You Want to Study?

Your university choice goes hand-in-hand with your course. Do some research on:

The reputation of universities offering the course

The quality of their facilities and lecturers

Whether they offer opportunities like internships, study abroad, or career mentoring

For example, some universities offer flexible study options, including part-time or online formats. That could help if you're working or juggling multiple responsibilities.

4. Think career, but not just career

Your degree doesn’t have to dictate your career forever. While some jobs (like medicine or law) require specific qualifications, many employers care more about your skills and experience than your exact degree.

But if you’re eyeing a specific path, here’s a tip:

Accounting & Finance, Nursing, Medicine, Architecture, and Engineering often require matching degrees.

Creative industries, tech start-ups, journalism, and NGOs are more flexible.

5. Know the entry requirements

Each course will have different grade requirements. Be honest about your predicted results and choose wisely:

1-2 courses that are a reach (slightly above your predicted grades)

2-3 courses that match your grades

1-2 safety net options (slightly below your predicted grades)

Some courses may also require:

English language proficiency tests

A criminal record or health check (especially for healthcare-related degrees)

Portfolios or auditions (for arts, music, or media)

6. Look beyond the course name

Just because two universities offer a course called "Business Administration" doesn’t mean the content will be the same. Check:

Modules and course content

Practical vs theory balance

Assessment styles

Career links, mentorship, or internship opportunities

Also, note the difference between BA (Bachelor of Arts) and BSc (Bachelor of Science) for the same subject. One may focus more on creativity and theory; the other on analysis and numbers.

Extra tips for the smart student

Follow Your Passion but Stay Practical: You love drawing? Great! But ask yourself: can this be turned into a career? If yes, go all in. If not, look for ways to blend your passion with a practical skill.

Talk to Seniors and Professionals: Reach out to university students or professionals in fields you're interested in. Their insights can be gold.

Check Job Trends: Fields like AI, renewable energy, logistics, and digital marketing are booming. Keep an eye on what industries are growing.

Don't Panic If You're Unsure: Many students change their minds or discover new interests along the way. It's part of the journey.

Final thoughts

Choosing the right course is a major decision, but it doesn’t have to be scary. Do your research, trust your instincts, and think about what future you want to build. Whether you’re heading to Legon, KNUST, UCC, or studying abroad, the right course will set the stage for your success.