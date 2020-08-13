Pulse.com.gh has noticed that actor Majid Michel, who has rarely been seen in public lately, is one of Joe's wedding guests and he was given an opportunity to speak where he advised the gospel singer on marriage.

First photos and videos from Joe Mettle and Selasie’s traditional wedding

Addressing the newly married, who has been married for over about 2 decades now, advised them not to pray for people to understand them but they should rather for the discernment to rather understand people.

Majid Michel at Joe Mettles's wedding

He added that "so this goes to our blessed couple right now, always remember that we will not be on earth forever, you see people today divorce, tomorrow divorce, they are in hurry to go where? Learn to love and to be loved"

The couple is set to walk down the aisle on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Christian Centre Assemblies of God Church at Tema Community 12. For the meantime, watch Majid's advice to them in the video below.