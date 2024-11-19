Make money before marriage and kids - Kwaku Manu urges young men

Pulse Ghana

Kwaku Manu also encouraged men to consider marrying early, saying that early marriage helps avoid distractions like casual relationships and wasting money on unproductive flings.

He emphasised that settling down allows men to concentrate their energy and resources on building a strong family, but he advised that men should only marry when financially ready.

He further urged men to marry women who are supportive and willing to assist in their journey, noting that having a supportive partner significantly contributes to achieving family goals and maintaining stability.

Kwaku Manu’s advice stirs mixed reactions