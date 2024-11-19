Make money before marriage and kids - Kwaku Manu urges young men

The actor explained that men should ensure they are financially secure before having children, as this makes it easier to provide for the family and reduces stress in the long term.
Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has advised young men to focus on hard work and financial success before entering relationships or marriage, stating that financial stability is essential for maintaining a stable family and fulfilling responsibilities.
Kwaku Manu also encouraged men to consider marrying early, saying that early marriage helps avoid distractions like casual relationships and wasting money on unproductive flings.
He emphasised that settling down allows men to concentrate their energy and resources on building a strong family, but he advised that men should only marry when financially ready.
He further urged men to marry women who are supportive and willing to assist in their journey, noting that having a supportive partner significantly contributes to achieving family goals and maintaining stability.
Kwaku Manu’s advice stirs mixed reactions
We gathered some reactions from social media users in response to the video. @marcelallotey said: "Absolute nonsense; what you mean is every child must be born in a rich home." @jaydenkwans said: "The man has a valid point! If you cannot feed yourself and cannot survive, why add to your struggles by getting married and procreating?" @doc_amuzu commented: *"Why this bitter truth??"