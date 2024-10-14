I respect my ex-wife, but she is not my friend – Kwaku Manu

He shared: “Some of us understand life in the sense that we can start life with someone and not end with them. As for the divorce, I did not get married to divorce, but it is part of life.”

Kwaku Manu and wife Pulse Ghana

The Kumawood actor clarified that he was the one who sought the divorce, not Naa Okailey, saying that, “In life, if you have courage and wisdom, you will not allow marriage to end your life. So many people have run mad because of love. Others have also passed on, but I did not want either of such unfortunate incidents to happen to me.”

Although he respects his ex-wife and loves his children, Kwaku Manu admitted their relationship isn’t close, adding, “It was unfortunate the marriage had to end, and she is not my friend.”

Diane Nana Okailey Nyarko, the ex-wife of popular Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu, has remarried, marking her second marriage after their divorce over three years ago.

