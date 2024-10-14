I respect my ex-wife, but she is not my friend – Kwaku Manu

Appearing as a guest on UTV’s United Showbiz, aired on 12 October 2024, Kwaku Manu told host Empress Gifty that he wasn’t heartbroken upon learning about his ex-wife’s remarriage.
Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu recently opened up about his ex-wife, Naa Okailey Nyarko, their divorce, and her remarriage to a white man in the United States.
He shared: “Some of us understand life in the sense that we can start life with someone and not end with them. As for the divorce, I did not get married to divorce, but it is part of life.”
The Kumawood actor clarified that he was the one who sought the divorce, not Naa Okailey, saying that, “In life, if you have courage and wisdom, you will not allow marriage to end your life. So many people have run mad because of love. Others have also passed on, but I did not want either of such unfortunate incidents to happen to me.”
Although he respects his ex-wife and loves his children, Kwaku Manu admitted their relationship isn’t close, adding, “It was unfortunate the marriage had to end, and she is not my friend.”
Netizens shocked as Kwaku Manu's ex-wife reportedly marries white man
Diane Nana Okailey Nyarko, the ex-wife of popular Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu, has remarried, marking her second marriage after their divorce over three years ago.
This time, Diane has tied the knot with a white man. Viral pictures circulating online show Diane in a stunning white wedding gown, while her new husband is dressed in a white kaftan, complemented by a piece of Kente cloth draped around his neck.