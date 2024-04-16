Be careful marriage can lead to your downfall or success - Kwaku Manu warns (VIDEO)

However, he warns that marrying someone incompatible in terms of attitude and character can have detrimental effects, potentially impacting both personal and professional aspects of life.

During a TikTok live session, Kwaku Manu emphasized the necessity of ensuring that one's partner possesses essential qualities, particularly honesty, for a successful marriage.

"Marriage is one of the most significant commitments, as ordained by God. While some may experience prosperity after marriage, marrying a deceitful individual can lead to downfall. There are cases where one partner is honest while the other is not," he remarked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Manu stressed the destructive nature of dishonesty in a relationship, highlighting its potential to undermine trust and stability. He expressed a strong aversion to deceit, asserting that individuals who engage in falsehoods pose a greater threat to a marriage than those involved in extramarital affairs.