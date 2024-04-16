The Ghanaian actor believes that marriage, being a divine institution aimed at perpetuating humanity through procreation, holds significant weight in one's life.
Be careful marriage can lead to your downfall or success - Kwaku Manu warns (VIDEO)
Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has emphasized the importance of choosing the right partner for marriage, cautioning individuals to be discerning in their selection process.
However, he warns that marrying someone incompatible in terms of attitude and character can have detrimental effects, potentially impacting both personal and professional aspects of life.
During a TikTok live session, Kwaku Manu emphasized the necessity of ensuring that one's partner possesses essential qualities, particularly honesty, for a successful marriage.
"Marriage is one of the most significant commitments, as ordained by God. While some may experience prosperity after marriage, marrying a deceitful individual can lead to downfall. There are cases where one partner is honest while the other is not," he remarked.
Manu stressed the destructive nature of dishonesty in a relationship, highlighting its potential to undermine trust and stability. He expressed a strong aversion to deceit, asserting that individuals who engage in falsehoods pose a greater threat to a marriage than those involved in extramarital affairs.
"In my view, dishonesty is a grave offence," he concluded in the video below as he also emphasized the importance of honesty as a cornerstone for a harmonious and enduring marital union.
