Ex-wife of Kwaku Manu reacts to wedding with new man in loved-up video

Photos from Naa Okailey’s wedding ceremony recently went viral, sparking mixed reactions across social media. While some congratulated her on starting a new chapter, others criticised her for seemingly moving on too quickly after her divorce from Kwaku Manu. Heated debates erupted in the comment sections of her wedding posts, highlighting the divided opinions among netizens.

Kwaku Manu's ex-wife remarries after divorce from the actor Pulse Ghana

Some social media users even took the opportunity to comment on Kwaku Manu's recent post, which featured a picture of him with his children, using it as a platform to provoke his ex-wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

Naa Okailey, who has been following the online discussions, shared her perspective on the situation. She acknowledged the support from her fans but urged them not to waste their energy on the backlash.

"I've seen a lot of people fighting for me on social media. I know you guys love me, and I know everything that is going on. I just want to say thank you, but don't stress yourselves. You're gonna be fighting and fighting, but nothing will happen. Nothing will change," she said.

Kwaku Manu has not directly commented on the matter. Naa Okailey Nyarko and Kwaku Manu divorced over three years ago, with Manu publicly confirming their separation in a 2022 interview with Hello Frank.

While the reasons behind their split were not disclosed, Manu mentioned that despite their best efforts, they decided to go their separate ways. He also noted that there is no one-size-fits-all solution for a successful marriage, as each relationship has its own unique dynamics.

ADVERTISEMENT