Man in trouble, cries for help after crashing borrowed G Wagon worth $183,000

Eyewitnesses report that the man, who has not yet been identified, appeared distressed and was seen pleading for help at the scene of the accident.

Drunk road safety official crushes into a G-Wagon

The borrowed G Wagon, a high-end SUV known for its impressive performance and hefty price tag, suffered considerable damage, leaving the man in a precarious situation.

At the scene of the accident, the man was seen crying out for help "Oh boss, I am finished, that is someone's car too," he said desperately.

Reactions on social media have been mixed, with some users expressing sympathy for the man's plight, while others criticised his actions. One user commented: "So they are all thinking about the car, not the life of the guy." Another added: "Make them hold this guy well, make he no commit suicide, abeg."

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the risks and responsibilities associated with borrowing high-value items from friends and the importance of having clear agreements and understanding of liabilities in such situations.

As the man navigates this challenging scenario, his story serves as a cautionary tale for others, highlighting the need for careful consideration and preparedness when handling borrowed property.

Mercedes G63