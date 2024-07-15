RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

My esteemed husband did not have any extra marital affair - A Plus' wife clarifies

Dorcas Agambila

Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus) and his wife, Violet Obeng, popularly known as 'Akosua Vee,' have addressed recent allegations involving a child with Ghanaian presenter MC Yaa Yeboah.

A Plus and Akosua Vee
Following these claims, Akosua Vee vehemently denied the rumours in a detailed social media post.

She asserted that neither she nor her husband is aware of any 'baby mama' as purported, and he has not been involved in any scandalous affair.

A Plus and Akosua Vee
According to the Ghanaian fashion stylist, even if her 'esteemed and responsible' husband were to engage in such activities resulting in the birth of a child, it would be a private family matter, not for public consumption.

“I can state with the utmost certainty that my marriage and family are in excellent standing. I have not met any ‘baby mama’ nor has my husband been involved in any alleged scandalous extramarital affair. Any such rumours should be summarily dismissed as baseless speculation.

“Furthermore, I would like to emphasise that I’m married to a responsible man and no amount of attempt to tarnish his reputation and that of his family will hold. Let me also confirm that I am currently residing outside of the country, rendering the alleged 'family sittings' to be a complete fabrication.

New couple, Kwame A Plus and Akosua Vee
“And should my esteemed spouse have engaged in any extramarital entanglements resulting in the birth of a child, that would have been our business and nobody else,” parts of the statement read.

Background

Earlier, during a dispute involving Afia Schwarzenegger and UTV entertainment pundit MC Yaa Yeboah, Afia brought forward claims of an affair between MC Yaa Yeboah and A Plus, apparently to critique MC Yaa Yeboah's judgement of Ghanaian celebrities on the United Showbiz show.

Kwame A Plus and AkosuaVee
Afia, aiming to criticise MC Yaa Yeboah for consistently insulting and criticising her and other Ghanaian celebrities on the United Showbiz show, argued that Yeboah had no moral right to do so.

To prove her point, Afia Schwarzenegger took to social media, alleging that MC Yaa Yeboah had been involved in an affair with the married A Plus, resulting in the birth of a child.

