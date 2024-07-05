A Plus describes Hajia 4Reall's sentence as 'good lesson' to the other girls

A Plus shared his thoughts on UTV's United Showbiz on 29 June 2024, emphasising that the punishment should act as a cautionary tale for those involved in romance scams aimed at illicitly amassing wealth from unsuspecting victims.

“They say we shouldn't take pleasure in another's misfortune. I'm not actually overjoyed about the prison term,” he told show host MzGee. “We've all committed acts for which we could have been imprisoned if caught. I'm happy with the punishment because it's intended to awaken people to reality rather than cater to their desires.”

He continued, “So, I'm confident she [Hajia4Reall] has learned her lesson, and others who emulate such behaviour will also take heed. Labelling Hajia as a bad person is irrelevant. Girls involved in scams should also take note, for once you're caught, imprisonment is inevitable,” he said in Twi.

Hajia4Reall was sentenced to one year and one day in a U.S. prison for her role in a romance scam that amassed over $2 million. She was apprehended in the UK in November 2022 and subsequently extradited to the U.S. in May 2023.