Their star-studded wedding was both intimate and joyous and has been a testament to their love story, one that inspires and resonates with many.

On this note, here are 7 facts about Marie Wiseborn: The Ghanaian-Brit lawyer who captured Moses Bliss' heart.

Moses Bliss and his wife Marie Wiseborn Pulse Ghana

Early Life and Education: Marie was born on August 20, 1999, in Ghana and later moved to the UK for her higher education. She boasts an impressive academic record from Archbishop Tenison Code High School and Wallington County Grammar School, followed by a Law degree from the University of Surrey and Bar vocational studies at the City Law School, University of London​​. Career in Law: Marie is a distinguished legal practitioner based in the UK. She has worked as a Birds Solicitor in London and as a mini pupil in Pallant Chamber. A dedication to justice and fairness marks her legal career​​. Musical Talent: Besides her legal profession, Marie is also recognised for her extraordinary singing talent. Her music, which reflects her journey and faith, serves as a source of inspiration and comfort to many​​. Family Background: Marie is the daughter of Pastor Wiseborn Agyare and serves as the District Minister at The Church Of Pentecost UK – Birmingham District. She has two brothers, Ike Agyare Wiseborn and David Wideborn, making her the only girl in the family​​. Engagement to Moses Bliss: Marie and Moses Bliss announced their engagement on Instagram on January 19, 2024. Their relationship blossomed after meeting on Instagram, where Marie shared a dance video to one of Moses's songs​​​​. Legal Achievements: Recently called to the Bar in England and Wales, Marie's legal career demonstrates her intellectual acumen and her commitment to improving people’s lives. She is also the founder of Learning Lite, further showcasing her initiative and dedication to her profession​​.

7. Personal Interests and Activities: During her school years, Marie was actively involved in extracurricular activities including rugby, and netball, and serving as the president of the Christian Society. These experiences highlight her leadership skills and her commitment to community and faith​​.