Shatta Wale calls out government over neglect of content creators

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has taken aim at the government and stakeholders in the creative arts sector, accusing them of lacking a proper understanding and appreciation of the contributions made by content creators.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on 3 May, the On God hitmaker expressed frustration at the disregard content creators often face from the very institutions meant to support them.

I don’t think the creative arts industry in Ghana and even the Ghana government truly understands who content creators are

Shatta Wale argued that content creation is a legitimate profession and not merely a side hustle. He stressed that it is a full-time career and a vital source of income for many, which deserves to be taken seriously.

These individuals have chosen this path, sacrificing their time, investing in equipment, building teams, and creating platforms from scratch. It’s not just a hustle; it’s a serious business

He further explained that content creation is deeply connected to the entertainment industry, noting that the two are interdependent. According to Shatta Wale, with the right investment and backing, content platforms have the potential to significantly boost Ghana’s entertainment landscape.

We need to understand that entertainment and content creation go hand in hand, and with the right support, these platforms can grow and contribute massively to the industry

The self-styled "Dancehall King" also condemned the common belief that YouTubers and digital creators earn money easily without real effort or expertise.

Please don’t say they’re ‘making money from YouTube’ like it’s some overnight success. The education and discipline required to build on YouTube is far deeper than what you’ve been told. It’s not easy, my guy