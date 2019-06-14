According to the “Charcoal” rapper who was speaking on Zylofon FM, he’ll blame the VGMAs for crowing Medikal as the Best Rapper because he feels, the AMG Business rapper is really bragging lately because of the awards he won.

The estranged Sarckcess music signee has also emphasized being VGMAs Best Rapper doesn’t mean he is the best in Ghana. “In whose book is he the best rapper? Is it not VGMAs that awarded him, am I the one who awarded him? He is the best rapper according to VGMAs” he said.

Reacting to the point of the view that Medikal’s claims were based on his thoughts that he is the only musician doing Rap and Hip Hop whilst the others are mixing it with singing, Strongman posed a big question.

“Omo Ada and Wrowroho are they hip hop, or is Adwe Ba Hip Hop?” He quizzed. Hear more from Strongman in the video below and tell us what you think.