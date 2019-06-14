The Ghanaian musician, during his European tour, was spotted with a white woman in some flirting videos and now, the lady who has been identified as Liha Miller, is in Ghana, enjoying some good time with Patapaa.

She marked her birthday on Thursday, 13th June, and the “One Corner” hitmaker celebrated her with some photos, in which they matched clothes. Patapaa shared some of the photos online and added a sweet message which has fast gone viral. “Happy Birthday To you Queen Age with grace and more blessings to follow” he wrote.

However, as the photos of Patapaa and his lover was flying on social media, an insider who claims to know her have leaked information to a blogger that the said lady was somebody’s girlfriend in Hamburg and Patapaa snatched her when he came around.

READ ALSO: Kofi Adjorlolo pained over Abeiku's comment about his relationship with Victoria - Prince Tsegah

Pulse.com.gh can’t confirm the report yet but see a screenshot below of the information which has messages threatening Patapaa not to visit Humburg again.