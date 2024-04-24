I have been paid with malt drink and meat pie after performing – Kofi Sarpong

Pulse Ghana

He recounted instances where his passion for ministry led him to perform at events without following the proper protocols.

However, ACP Kofi Sarpong noted that such informal arrangements often resulted in inadequate compensation, not only for himself but also for the instrumentalists and backup singers who depend on these gigs for their livelihood.

“I even had a problem with my manager over this. Because under normal circumstances, if I’m invited to a programme, it should go through him. And then he tells me we go in here and all that. But before he realises it, I’m somewhere ministering. And after all these ministrations, what I gain out of it is malt and meat pie.

“And then these musicians we work with (the instrumentalists and backup singers) some of them, this is what they do to cater for themselves. So if they follow you, you cannot go take meat pies and tell them that this is what you were given. No, it’s not right. So sometimes I had to go into my own account and pay them,” he said.