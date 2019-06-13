The budding actress, who is now nursing a media career alongside, shot to fame after reports emerged that she was in a relationship with 62-year-old, veteran actor, Kofi Adjorlolo.

However, according to Abeiku Santana, who granted an interview at the venue of Lebene’s wedding, the story of the two actors dating was something they planned for a publicity stunt to make the actress popular.

Reacting to this, Hitz FM presenter, Prince Tsegah, popularly known as ‘Da Don” has chastised Abeiku Santana for making such comments and lambasted him to have hatched such a publicity stunt if what he revealed is true.

Prince Tsegah who was speaking on Day Break Hitz stated that he even contacted Kofi Adjorlolo and he could feel some pain in his voice over a telephone call.

Speaking on Hitz FM, he said “I believe Abeiku Santana has shot himself in the foot. He has undermined the credibility of Kofi Adjorlolo. I could feel pain in Kofi’s voice when I called him over the phone. He was not comfortable and people are not happy and I am not happy for being taken for a fool.”