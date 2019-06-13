Latest to comment on the report is Ghanaian rapper, M.anifest, who believes the media has been irresponsible by quickly projecting Nigerians to be blamed in the crime which also involves Ghanaians.

According to the “Nowhere Cool” rapper, Ghanaians complain when criminal cases happen abroad and the foreign press project Africans as perpetrators of crime, therefore, the media should do better.

READ ALSO: Sarkodie is refusing to feature me in a song - Tracy Sarkcess

“It's irresponsible for Ghanaian media to be quick to finger point and headline Nigerians for crime in Ghana, even when Ghanaians are also involved,” he wrote on social media.

See more from his tweet below.