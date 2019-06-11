The “One Corner” singer, nearly broke the internet when some videos of him, with the white woman flirting in Europe, during his infamous tour, made its way online.

Patapaa’s German girlfriend has now come to visit him in Ghana and apart from her showing up on stage at the just ended Ghana Meets Naija, with her boyfriend, the lovers are now vacationing in Wineba.

In a video seen by pulse.com.gh, Patapaa’s girlfriend, who was self-recording their time at the beach, asked the Ghanaian musician about his plans for her birthday and he replied that he’ll bring to the beach for celebration.

Watch the video below.