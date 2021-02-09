"Most of y’all upcoming rappers are trapped within the mindset of impressing and competition. You will always get the applauds and cheer critics but due to lack of uniqueness, your shit will be stuck in your ass," he said before the listing the rules.

According to the award-winning rapper, also famed for dating Sister Derby before his controversial affair with Fella Makafui before marrying the actress, the rule number one is that "don’t impress anybody".

Continuing a series of Tweets, the "La Hustle" rapper noted that rule number three is that "always remember to Forget Everybody" with "always work harder than you are getting paid for" being rule number four.

In what seems to be the rapper's rule as at the time of this publication, he stated that rule number 5 is "be different". See his tweets below and some reaction from Tweeps.