The Nigerian musician who is in Ghana currently took to social media yesterday to disclose that his laptop with phones has been stolen in Accra. "Abeg If Anybody see my laptop for Accra make e halla me! I go give am some cool £," he tweeted.

In a series of tweets, he went on to appeal to Nana Ado, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy among others to help him retrieve his stolen gadgets by informing their followers about the theft case.

Taking to Twitter he wrote "Your excellency Sir @NAkufoAddo how are you this morning? I just finished Praying & got the urge to Bring to your attention that my Laptop and phones have been burrowed by Shapiro’s. As the commander in Chief, Please Tell boys for street make dem return am Sir! I trust you".

The "Baby I'm Jealous" singer has now disclosed that a fan who noticed his appeal has decided to gift him a new laptop. "Thank you all for your support. Last night someone bought me a new Laptop 2020 version sef! Good to see the kindness my Ghanaian fans dey show me," he tweeted.

Asked by one fan what will happen if he gets the old laptop back, Mr Eazi said he will give it away.

However, the singer who doubles as an entrepreneur has not given his hope of finding his old laptop as he has disclosed that Ghana Police has also commenced an investigation into the theft case.