My acting career is not dead, I'm not into politics for money - Prince David Osei

He stated that he has been actively filming and has several upcoming projects.

“I have been filming outside Ghana. My recent movie, 'Letter to Goddo', has been nominated for the Toronto Film Festival… So, if somebody tells me I'm doing politics because my career is dead, then that person is a joke,” he said.

When asked why he tends to feature in more Nigerian movies than Ghanaian movies, Prince David Osei explained that Ghanaian producers can't pay him, hence his appearances in more Nigerian productions.

“Sometimes over here, they can't pay me. When I mention my price, they can't pay. And sometimes I do favours for some of the directors I know. But mostly, you know, they can't pay,” he added.

Prince David Osei reiterated his support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), stating that his support for the party was a personal choice and not motivated by money.

“People also have the perception that maybe it's money. No. You can't judge everybody and how they live. I'm not doing it for money or recognition or whatever. Nobody has given me any money for politics,” he said.

Renowned actor Prince David Osei earlier this year threw his full support behind Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to win the upcoming 2024 presidential election.