My 'eat at your own risk' warning against my former restaurant was out of anger

“‘Eat at your own risk’ meant now I’m not there. Obviously, I moved with emotions, it is something I shouldn’t have tweeted. As you said, people who are going there because of me will now say, ‘Efia Odo says to eat at your own risk, what is she trying to say?’ Obviously, that is something I shouldn’t have done.”

Efia Odo

Reflecting on her actions, she admitted, “Looking back at it now, it was very childish of me, but it was more like, ‘I am not there, and if anything happens, it’s your own risk. Let’s say you get the wrong order. Normally, people are coming to me in my DMs because I am doing a lot of the PR, so it was more of, ‘If you have problems, don’t come to me.’”

Efia also addressed issues regarding her interactions with customers at the restaurant: “I’m sociable with customers and enjoy flirting, which often leads to them spending more.”

Efia Odo reveals 'her restaurant' is no longer hers

Efia Odo

Efia Odo, distanced herself from Eats Avenue, a plush restaurant in East Legon that launched less than a year ago.

Contrary to her earlier claims on 'United Showbiz' that she solely owns the restaurant she frequently flaunts online, Efia Odo has now stated that she actually owns around 40% of it.