Sista Afia mocks Efia Odo after she distanced herself from her 'own restaurant'

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian singer Sista Afia has mocked socialite Efia Odo following her public disassociation from Eats Avenue, a restaurant she previously claimed to own.

The two have a history of public clashes, with Sista Afia earlier alleging that the restaurant did not belong to Efia Odo, an accusation Efia strongly denied at the time.

The situation took a turn when Efia Odo announced her decision to step away from Eats Avenue after confusion over its true ownership.

She advised her followers to visit the restaurant "at their own risk." This announcement came just weeks after Sista Afia had questioned Efia Odo's claims of ownership, with many social media users now feeling that Sista Afia's suspicions were justified.

Reacting to Efia Odo's declaration, Sista Afia took to her X account, formerly Twitter, to troll the socialite:

"Edon Cast Last last ……" she tweeted.

The controversy around the restaurant reintensified when Efia Odo blocked a Twitter user named Prince TOD after he criticised her for not being transparent about the restaurant's ownership.

Shortly after, Efia Odo shared documents on social media that appeared to confirm her part-ownership of the business.

"My 40% ownership of Eats Avenue Restaurant is very factual and backed by law. I don’t necessarily need to be at the helm of affairs as a proud legal owner. If in doubt, kindly refer to Reg. No. CS033890324 & TIN: C0063837021 on the Ghana Register of Companies records. Thank you," she stated.

However, despite the documentation, she still chose to distance herself from the venture.

