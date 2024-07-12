'STFU, Don't disrespect me' - Efia Odo and Sista Afia mercilessly clash again

It all started after a fan claimed Sista Afia’s trending bikini video made her look like Efia Odo.
Efia Odo and Sista Afia seem to have rekindled their feud.
Efia angrily replied to the fan, asking him not to ever disrespect her again by comparing her to Sista Afia.
The whole thing escalated quickly, and Sista Afia also came back with an epic reply.
In an epic reply, Sista Afia said, “Industry Machine STFUP!!!!!!!!!!”
A few years ago, actress Efia Odo and musician Sista Afia engaged in a fierce battle that almost became physical. Efia Odo appeared on United Television to speak about what brought about her feud with Sista Afia.
As the discussion went on, Sista Afia phoned in and noted that Efia Odo lied about her when she said she was having an affair with her boyfriend.
The songstress added that this particular statement enraged her, making it difficult for her to relate to the popular socialite. She further said that she intends to fight Efia Odo and beat her up just to silence her forever.
Efia Odo, in response, described Sista Afia as a fake person who is irrelevant to her. She noted that she has never been friends with Sista Afia and, as such, it came as shocking news when Sista Afia recently tried to impose herself on her when they were shooting a reality show with the suggestion that their previous 'beef' should be considered a planned one for social media to talk about.
Efia Odo added that she does not really have any problem with Sista Afia; however, she does not consider her relevant enough to either love or hate her.
A few years after the feud, the two women lived peacefully and avoided each other until now.