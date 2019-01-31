The Kwese Tv Presenter, at some time has also labelled musician, Siata Afia, as hippopotamus but she is going to invite trouble on herself the next she refers to the singer as a Hippo because “Jeje” singer has threatened to beat her if she dares.

READ ALSO: Stop telling lies about investing in Menzgold, Afia Schwarzenegger to ...

This came up after Efia and Afia reignited their feud on Twitter. It’s unknown what started it all but in a now-deleted tweet by the actress, she tweets “ the hippo is angry again ooo” and the “Slay Queen” singer replied “The Hippo will beat your ass the next time I see you @efiaodo1! You don’t mess with me “you should know that”

The two went back and forth with jabs to each over who is trying to the other for hype. See more from their twitter brawl below.