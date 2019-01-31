The Social Media Commentator’s comment is coming after some 24 hours ago when her estranged bestie, MzBel, revealed that she has over GH250, 000 invested in the Gold Dealership Company.

In Afia Schwarzenegger’s rant which seems to be directed to someone or some group of people whom she really knows quite well, she said those she was addressing should stop misbehaving because she knows very well that they don’t have that much money to invest in NAM1’s embattled company.

In the video shared on her Instagram page, she dared those making such claims to produce their Menzgold transaction receipts to buttress their claim. Afia Schwarzenegger and MzBel have been foes for a long a time and later patched up some months ago but their new relationship did last as both have been at loggerheads again for unknown reasons.

Watch the video and tell us whom these rants are directed to.