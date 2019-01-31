In a video sighted by pulse.com.gh, the singer, real name, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, has mentioned that considering the number of songs she has done with everything that she has been through makes her feel she’s a legend.

“Today my producer played my songs throughout and I’ve listened and I was like really I did this song? I think I am a legend, a living legend … I have been doing this for like almost fifteen years now, it’s not a little job” she told blogger Zion Felix in a conversation.

The 39-year-old musician who is now returning to her first career job as a Radio Presenter, is known for hit songs like 16 Years, Awoso Me, Edey Bii among others. The singer added that reflecting on some of these her old songs and the message they carry, she is strongly convinced that she is a legend

Is MzBel a living legend? Watch her say it all and tell us what you think.