Nana Tornado and Delay made some headlines over a year ago when the former parted ways with the latter over some personal reasons.

In a new interview granted the by the “Afia Schwarzenegger” star, he has used some unprintable words to describe the Delay Show host and reiterated that she only used him to make money.

According to Nana Tornado who was speaking on Tv Africa, it was never his intention to act but Delay met him through a mutual friend they had and on a cordial relationship basis, she convinced him to star her Tv Series so they never signed an official contract.

He added that he was never paid a by Delay but though he has gathered that she made a lot of money from the TV series.