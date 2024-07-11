5 celebrities who descended on NAPO for disrespecting Kwame Nkrumah

He stated that Nkrumah's presidency was not exceptional, claiming, "Since Ghana's inception in 1957, no president has contributed more to the country's development and protection than Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo."

These remarks sparked outrage among netizens, who criticised NAPO for his perceived disrespect towards Kwame Nkrumah.

Critics argue that NAPO's comments have reinforced perceptions of his arrogance and condescension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Celebrities have also joined the fray, condemning his statements while highlighting Kwame Nkrumah's significant achievements.

Some celebrities have also speculated whether NAPO's remarks were aimed at discrediting the legacy of the founding leader or undermining the current opposition candidate, Mr. John Mahama.

Read the tweets below:

Popular Youtuber Kwadwo Sheldon said," Because bro are you contesting against Nkrumah or Mahama? Ah."

ADVERTISEMENT

“Imagine if Kwame Nkrumah had never led the Gold Coast to independence. Imagine if he had never constructed the motorway, built the Akosombo Dam, and Tema Harbour. What if he had never established the University of Science and Technology? Where would we have been as a people and a nation?” popular Ghanaian socialite and influencer Efia Odo questioned.

Ghanaian Journalist Bridget Otoo also said "The great Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah is bn defended by his citizens!…. I know there’s a protest on his birthday 21/09 You can join to show him we are still fighting to preserve our democracy #OccupyJulorbiHouse."

Lydia Forson added that "Believe it or not I’ve heard this many times from party faithfuls long before he made this public. So he’s speaking to something him along with many others believe; the only question here is, do voters share in this belief ? We will know on the 7th of December 2024."