I felt empty when I stopped worshipping Christ; I’ve returned — Efia Odo

The socialite revealed that her desire to seek God independently led her to stop attending church and ultimately cease worshipping Christ, which left her feeling empty.

Pulse Ghana

Efia has now declared that she has decided to return to Christ and worship him earnestly, regardless of others' opinions and criticism.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I was born in a Christian home, I worshipped Jesus all my life. Yes, at one point I wanted to find God on my own and distanced myself from the church. I felt empty when I stopped worshipping Christ. Now I’m back in Christ and no one can convince me otherwise. If you think I’m brainwashed, then so be it, I don’t need to be saved,” she wrote on her X page.

Efia's statement was in response to a question from a social media follower about her religious beliefs and current faith status.

Pulse Ghana

She also mentioned that she is a member of The Makers House Chapel.

In other news, Efia Odo has called out the popular "Kiki Challenge" trend, criticizing participants for disrespecting Christianity with their suggestive videos.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a post on Sunday, June 23, Efia Odo slammed the challenge, writing "That kiki challenge is a disgusting challenge. Do all the sexy shit yall want but leave Christianity and the church out of it. Yall not afraid of God and will do anything cuz it’s a trend."

Pulse Ghana

The viral #KikiChallenge involves women filming themselves dancing to the song "Kiki" by Fuse ODG and Leftizzle outside and then cutting to them in more intimate locations like bedrooms.